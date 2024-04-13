Lumina Alliance shines light on fundraising efforts through dance competition

Local non-profit Lumina Alliance is shining a light on its fundraising efforts with two nights of dancing.

The non-profit hosted its first "Lumina Nights" fundraising event on Friday night at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach.

According to Lumina Alliance's website, the non-profit's mission is to empower those who have been impacted by sexual and intimate partner violence through its healing and prevention programs.

The non-profit says the event is to help raise money for the critical services that are facing government funding cuts in the coming year.

In December of 2023, KSBY News reported that grant funding for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) is expected to be cut by $700 million nationwide.

Friday night's event featured performances from Lumina Alliance's "Dancing with Our Stars" showcase that pairs local celebrities and community leaders with choreographers for a friendly competition and a chance to raise money.

KSBY News stopped by the event on Friday evening and spoke to Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams about the competition.

"As of just a couple hours ago we raised almost $60,000 already just through our dancers, and then people at tonight and tomorrow night's event will also get to vote so we have a grand champion in our star dancers," Adams said.

The money raised at Friday and Saturday night's events will help support the services that Lumina Alliance provides for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

The non-profit says it will also present its "Shining Light" awards to different recipients for their advocacy work.

Lumina Alliance told KSBY that Chris Lambert will receive the "Ally Award" for his work in helping to bring justice to Kristin Smart. Lambert hosts the "Your Own Backyard" podcast, which investigated the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.

