Makeover project gets underway at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach

Construction began Monday at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach as locals work to give the park's succulent garden a green makeover.

Margaret Wagner donated $100,000 to transform the planter around the welcome sign into something noticeable year-round.

"So, phase one that we're working on now is set to be done probably in two weeks, three at the most. And then after that, we'll have to continue with ongoing fundraising and as we get the funds together, we'll go to phase two," Wagner said.

She started a gofundme account and an Instagram page to bring more attention to the 11-acre oceanfront park.

Residents who donate $1,000 or more will get their own plaques in the park, handmade by Wagner herself.