Man, 88, dies after being hit in Pismo Beach medical office parking lot

An 88-year-old man died after being hit by a car in a Pismo Beach parking lot Thursday.

Pismo Beach police say it happened at around 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Med Plus on the 800 block of Oak Park Boulevard. Police said Med Plus medical personnel were performing first aid when first responders arrived, but they say the man died prior to arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police, who add that drugs or alcohol were determined not to be contributing factors in the collision.

The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.