Man responsible for Pismo Beach stabbing death sentenced to prison

A Santa Maria man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the killing of a Pismo Beach man last year.

This past October, Andrew Frederick Rodriguez pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Jonathan Campbell Perez.

On Sept. 11, 2024, at a home in the 1200 block of Price Street, Rodriguez stabbed Perez, resulting in his death. The two men knew each other and had reportedly worked together at a Pismo Beach restaurant.

According to police, Rodriguez fled to Ventura after the incident and attempted to kill himself. He was taken into custody after being released from a hospital.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez was originally charged with second-degree murder but additional investigation resulted in the filing of the manslaughter charge.

The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is four years, but because Rodriguez had a prior strike under California’s Three Strikes Law, his sentence was doubled. According to the DA’s Office, that strike was a residential burglary conviction in Ventura County in 2010. Rodriguez also reportedly served time for sex crimes committed in Ventura County in 2010.