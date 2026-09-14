Mental competency questioned for man accused of starting Brava Fire in Pismo Beach

Doubts are being raised in court regarding the mental competency of the man accused of starting the fire that burned nearly 10 acres in Pismo Beach.

During Monday's hearing, the defense attorney for Cortlan Jarrod Soles, 30, of Los Angeles, declared doubt about his mental competence.

On September 1, Soles pleaded not guilty to charges of arson and possessing flammable material.

The Brava Fire broke out on August 30 on the 2000 block of Costa Brava in Pismo Beach.

Pismo Beach Police said witnesses saw a man matching Soles' appearance setting fire to a tent before walking away.

Police say officers later located Soles with fuel and an ignition source on him.

Soles was arrested and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Court records show he is due back in court on October 5 for a doctor's report on his mental competency.