A multi-vehicle crash was slowing traffic along southbound Highway 101 in Shell Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. just south of Spyglass Drive and involved four vehicles.

The vehicles were blocking the #1 lane. Caltrans traffic cameras showed traffic backing up as far north as South Higuera Street as a result of the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The crash occurred in a construction zone where the lanes have been shifted and shoulders reduced to accommodate the road work.

As of 3:30 p.m., CHP reported that the wreckage was cleared and the roadway was fully opened.