Organization tracking monarch butterflies reports third-lowest total recorded

The Xerces Society has released new results from its annual Western Monarch Count, showing that monarch butterfly numbers remain low at overwintering sites across California.

At Pismo Beach, which Xerces calls one of the most important overwintering sites for Western monarchs, 235 butterflies were counted early in the season, with 471 counted later in the winter.

In past years, mid-season counts at Pismo’s North Beach Campground were much higher. The site recorded 24,128 monarchs in 2022–23, 16,044 in 2023–24, and 556 in 2024–25.

Altogether, only 12,260 monarchs were counted at overwintering sites statewide during the 2025–26 season. This marks the third-lowest total ever recorded by the Western Monarch Count.

While monarch populations naturally fluctuate from year to year, conservation experts say the numbers underscore the species’ ongoing vulnerability and the need for sustained habitat protection and public engagement.

In response, the Pismo Beach Conference & Visitors Bureau announced that its 2026 Pismo Beach Stewardship Weekend will center on Western monarch conservation.

Planned activities include a monarch-focused educational assembly for Shell Beach Elementary students and a public fundraising event, Wine & Wings: A Night for Monarch Conservation.

Wine & Wings will take place Feb. 28, 2026, at The Cliffs Hotel and Spa. The event will include five wine tastings, with proceeds benefiting local organizations supporting monarch conservation efforts.