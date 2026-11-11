Pismo Beach barbershop offering free haircuts for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, a local Pismo Beach barbershop is offering free haircuts for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

The offer comes from Price Street Men’s Grooming and Barbering. Those who want to take advantage of the deal will need to show a valid form of military ID.

"We have quite a few active military people that come in here, and we love seeing them. Any vets or active military that want to come in and get a free haircut, it's on us. Whether that's just the haircut, whether they want to get washed, beard trim, etc," said stylist Sandra Camarena.

The barbershop will open up at 10 a.m. on Veterans day and close at 6 p.m. It is located at 1051 Price Street in Pismo Beach.