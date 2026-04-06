Pismo Beach businesses celebrate Easter Sunday with visitors

Sunshine, Spring Break, and Easter Sunday means it is packed in Pismo Beach.

On Sunday morning, Latha Ramakrishnan said she had trouble finding a spot to eat because of the Easter holiday.

“We couldn't find any coffee shops even open," Ramakrishnan said.

Others who spent the day on the central coast looked for a way to continue their Easter traditions away from home. Lindsey Friessnig, visiting from Seattle, and her dad went to Old West Cinnamon Rolls to do just that.

“Usually we actually do celebrate with cinnamon rolls, so it's fun," Friessnig said. "Usually we'll have them at home, but it's fun to come out here and try it, especially on this beautiful day. So that's been really fun, and then especially just spending time together."

Nivea Cifuentes, who works at Old West Cinnamon Rolls, said their line took up most of the sidewalk before they opened at 6:30 Sunday morning. She said it’s the same number of people on a regular Sunday, but with more families.

“We want to bring all of that sweetness to the community," Cifuentes said. "A lot of people are gathering today. So we want to make sure that they all have a little bit of sweetness in their life.”

They’re not the only business open for the holiday. Lido restaurant at Dolphin Bay Resort hosted a brunch with the Easter bunny and other activities on the lawn.

Kayla-Jade Cooper is the supervisor at the Lido restaurant. She said they’re hosting 300 people, nearly double the number of customers on a normal Sunday.

“It can be very overwhelming to host the houses," Cooper said. "So we like to take some of that pressure off and just create an environment where kids can run around, and everyone can just enjoy themselves and relax and take that pressure off of families.”

For some families, Pismo Beach was a halfway point for families to come together. Clarine Hardesty came from the San Francisco Area to meet her family from Southern California.

“Well, usually we go to church, but we went last night, and then drove down after," Hardesty said. "Yes, just spend time as a family and just be together.”