Pismo Beach businesses gear up for busy Memorial Day weekend

With many people enjoying time off over the Memorial Day holiday, local businesses in Pismo Beach say they are preparing for a busy weekend.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, some visitors are already getting a jump on their vacation plans, bringing their families, kids, and even their dogs to enjoy the area.

Cynthia and Mike Shaheen, owners of Pedal Up Bike Rentals and Sales, say Memorial Day marks the unofficial kickoff to their busy season.

"It's the kickoff to summer, the dunes open today, so we're expecting the crowds to come and enjoy the weather and all the fun things that Pismo has to offer," the Shaheens said.

While business has been a little slower throughout the year so far, the couple says interest in Pismo Beach continues to grow, drawing visitors from up and down the coast.

"It's catching on that Pismo Beach is the number one small coastal town, and they want to come check it out and they want to come see what Pismo is all about. We're definitely getting more visitors from the north and south here," they said.

Restaurant owner Doug MacMillan, who owns Ada's Fishhouse, Rosa's, and Vista's in Pismo Beach, says he is expecting decent crowds at all three locations this weekend.

"Hopefully, we get the crowds we're expecting. We ordered heavy, so we're ready," MacMillan said.

Like the Shaheens, MacMillan says business has been a little slower in recent months, something he attributes in part to rising costs affecting consumers.

"Costs are up, and people are feeling it, so people are a little more selective," he said.

Still, MacMillan says he hopes visitors come out and enjoy everything the area has to offer, while also taking a moment to reflect on the meaning of the holiday.

"We want to remember those that sacrifice the ultimate sacrifice for us to celebrate, and you know, service people that sacrifice themselves so we can enjoy our freedoms and liberties that we have today," MacMillan said.