Pismo Beach businesses teaming up to thank firefighters

With thousands of firefighters on the front lines of the Gifford Fire, two local businesses in Pismo Beach are teaming up to thank them for their efforts.

First responders can pick up complimentary coffee and bagels throughout the week at Scorpion Bay Coffee Company and Shell Beach Micro Bakery.

According to a post by Scorpion Bay on social media, first responders can stop by and rest and recharge anytime during the week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No purchase is necessary, but first responders must show their valid employee ID to be eligible for the offer.

