Pismo Beach celebrates new public safety facility

Pismo Beach held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to mark the opening of its new public safety facility.

According to the city's website, the combined police and fire station aims to reduce fire response times by more than 1 minute and update the police station to meet current and future needs.

"But beyond the bricks and mortar, this project sends a message to our police officers and firefighters: This community supports you, values you, and recognizes the sacrifices you make for our shared safety," said Pismo Beach City Council Member Scott Newton.

Construction on the project began in summer 2024.

Officials say the facility also honors Pismo Beach history by incorporating the facade of the city's original elementary school into the new design.