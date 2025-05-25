Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club hosts special event in honor of Memorial Day

People across the country kicked off Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with celebrations from parades to cookouts.

The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club took part by hosting a pancake breakfast where veterans got to dine for free.

The event was held at the Joe Rose Community Center in Pismo Beach from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast included pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee.

Tickets were $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Organizers say the funds raised went toward providing free meals for all of the veterans who attended.

KSBY spoke with Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club secretary, Kim Mistretta, who says free meals were also given to community members in need.