Pismo Beach Classic Car Show celebrates 40th anniversary

The rain has cleared just in time for people to see cars shine during the 40th anniversary of the Pismo Beach Classic Car Show.

For four decades, people have come to the car show to participate, compete, and check out what Bakersfield resident Audie Sneed calls the "best of the best."

Sneed has been showing off his 1969 Camaro at the show for the last eight years.

“The thing about it is Pismo Beach brings a draw in from all different small-town cities everywhere here in California and even L.A.," Sneed said.

Gabriel Cuevas and Chloe Peña headed to Pismo around 4 a.m. Friday and found the car show by accident. Cuevas said he goes to car shows in Visalia, but none are as big as this one.

“We do something like this downtown, but on a smaller scale," Cuevas said. "It's just literally one street, so to see it on the different streets and then even on the pier, it's super cool.”

They’re not the only ones who had an early start. Justin Brown and his son left Cypress before dawn to show their car.

Brown said his son was ready to go before he was.

“What kid wants to wake up at four in the morning to come hang out with their dad, right?" Brown said. "It's like the fact that he wants to do it and he's into, it is cool.”

The two built their car together. Brown said they’ve been showing it in Pismo for four years.

“The biggest thing about this show is it's so family-oriented," he said. "Most of these car shows that I go to all over the place, it's like, hey, maybe you go, maybe you don't go for this. This has turned into like, our family trip.”

Joanne Campbell and her family made a pit stop at the show on their road trip from San Diego to San Francisco.

“It's really great, isn't it?" Campbell said. "Everyone can share in it and then obviously bring their families and the children love to look at everything as well.”

The show is set to wrap up on Sunday.

Some road closures will be in place during the event.