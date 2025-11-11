Pismo Beach honors veterans with pier ceremony on Veterans Day

Community members gathered on the Pismo Beach Pier on Tuesday to honor current and past veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony was hosted by the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce and the city to recognize the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

"We just hope that the community, you know, thanks a veteran today, understands the sacrifice that the veterans and their families (have made)," said Jeanette Vierra, Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce President. "I have family members that are retired Air Force, and I have a nephew and cousins who are currently enlisted and their families serve right along with them. It's such a big sacrifice for all of the freedoms that, unfortunately, sometimes we take for granted."

The ceremony featured veteran speakers, singing of the National Anthem, posting of colors, and a prayer for those who have served.

