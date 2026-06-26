Pismo Beach launches $7.5 million bluff stabilization project

A storm in 2017 caused major damage to the bluffs near Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach. Now after years of discussion, progress has finally started.

KSBY caught up with Andrew Hacnik and his family visiting the Central Coast from Fresno. He said every time they drive out, they make it a point to come see the bluffs at Dinosaur Caves Park.

“That's probably one of the best parts of coming out here is being able to access them and see everything up close and personal," Hacnik said. "It's for sure one of the kids favorite things to do is look over this edges and look at everything.”

But whenever they get close to the edge, he said they worry about the integrity of the cliffside. Pismo Beach resident Stanley Rice said he tries to stay far away from the edge for the same reason.

“When you're walking on the path, you can see little trails where people have gone over the barrier all the way out to the edge," Rice said. "Tat's pretty dangerous and most of the cliffs are overhang, so it's only a matter of time until they collapse.”

City leaders are trying to get ahead of just that by stabilizing and repairing the bluff on Ocean Boulevard and Cliff Avenue to protect the coastal access trail, roadway and utility lines.

The project includes new sidewalk improvements and railing, a new 1,800 square foot bluff wall and repair of an existing storm drain.

“[I] Definitely feel good about that, especially near a kids park and everything like that, making it safer," said Emily Hacnik.

The city engineer estimates the project will cost a total of $7.5 million dollars 89% of which will be paid through FEMA, leaving 11% for the city to pay.

The work that’s currently being done there is the first step — relocating the PG&E power pole, streetlight and overhead lines underground. Rice said it makes the stabilization project more important.

“We really appreciate that not having power lines and and all of that," Rice said. "It does raise the issue of what happens if the cliff collapses. You're going to lose the utilities and then you really have to start over.”