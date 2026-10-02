Pismo Beach officially transfers ownership of Chapman Estate

The Chapman Estate is now officially owned by the Chapman Estate Foundation after 13 years of ownership by the City of Pismo Beach.

Clifford Chapman donated the estate to the city over a decade ago, and ownership has now been transferred back to the foundation.

The Chapman Estate Foundation is a nonprofit public benefit corporation entrusted with maintaining and operating the property.

“The overwhelming community support for the preservation of this historic estate has helped bring this day to reality,” said the Chapman Estate Foundation in a social media post. “We thank you for the tremendous support for preserving this amazing property and Clifford Chapman’s legacy.”

The Chapman Estate is hosting open gates throughout the month of October on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.