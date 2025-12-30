Pismo Beach police investigating teen shooting

On Tuesday Pismo Beach Police released information about a teen shot near a pedestrian tunnel in Pismo Beach on Sunday, December 28.

Police say they found a 14-year-old male with a minor injury to a finger near the tunnel connecting the 800 block of Bello Street and Price Street.

According to police surveillance video shows the teen and suspects together shortly before the shooting.

The teen was uncooperative according to officers.

Police are investigating the shooting and say this was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Weimer at (805) 773-2208.