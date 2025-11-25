Pismo Beach prepares for annual tree lighting ceremony

It's starting to look like Christmas in Pismo Beach as the city prepares for its annual tree lighting ceremony at the end of the pier.

Crews with the Public Works Department have begun the tree installation process ahead of next Friday's Holiday Harmony event.

Organizers say the celebration will include visits with Santa, snow play, cookie decorating, and the tree lighting ceremony.

Holiday Harmony is a free family event. It will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Friday, with the tree lighting set for 6 p.m.