Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPismo Beach

Actions

Pismo Beach prepares for annual tree lighting ceremony

Pismo Tree Lighting Ceremony Prep
KSBY News
Pismo Tree Lighting Ceremony Prep
Posted

It's starting to look like Christmas in Pismo Beach as the city prepares for its annual tree lighting ceremony at the end of the pier.

Crews with the Public Works Department have begun the tree installation process ahead of next Friday's Holiday Harmony event.

Organizers say the celebration will include visits with Santa, snow play, cookie decorating, and the tree lighting ceremony.

Holiday Harmony is a free family event. It will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Friday, with the tree lighting set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community