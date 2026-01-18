Pismo Beach Prepares for SLO CAL Open

The SLO CAL open is coming to pismo beach on Monday and the preparations have already started.

Around the Pismo Pier, businesses, competitors and other surfers are getting ready for one of the areas largest competitions of the year... the SLO CAL Open. Although the event isn't happening until Monday, local surfer Lindsay Clark, has already seen athletes on the waves.

“There's plenty of waves for everybody, and I'm glad that it's bringing revenue," Clark said. "As a business person, I feel good about that.”

Many business owners say they’re excited for the boost in foot traffic coming in for the weeklong competition.

For the last two weeks, Tazia Ulrich, a Chowa Bowl employee said it's been a little slow. The restaurant has only been around for a few months, so they're counting on the sunshine and the extra customers.

“I know the first couple weeks of the new year we had rain, and it kind of made it a little bit slower than we'd like," Ulrich said. "But now we have beautiful weather. We have the three day weekend, we have the surf competition coming in. We love it.”

Tazia Ulrich is an employee at the Chowa Bowl. She said any customers that visit for competitions and events during the off season are helpful.

“We're kind of like getting our footing here in Pismo," Ulrich said. "Anything that brings people into town is an awesome experience.”

The Cool Cat Cafe has been in its Pismo Beach location for over a decade. One server, Kristopher Elizondo, said that the weather didn't cooperate during the surfing for hope competition back in November.

So, they're counting - and hoping - for even more business this time around.

“It was rained out but there's still a bunch of people that showed up," Elizondo said. "It was awesome to see. It's going to be even better with how how beautiful it is today. This week it's going to be even better for sure.”

The competition itself is set to start on Monday January 19 and end on Sunday the 25th.