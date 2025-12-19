Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion, next drawing set to take place on Saturday

Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Powerball-Winners
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its highest point of the year after no winner was announced on Wednesday. The estimated prize for Saturday’s drawing has reached $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $686 million. This year’s record stands at nearly $1.79 billion. We asked a few members of the local community about what they would do if they won the grand jackpot.

Pamellaa Nutter, a Nipomo resident, shared, "So I just wait if it gets up to a billion or close to that. I'll buy one. I hope whoever wins it would do what I would do with it, which is give it all away."

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

