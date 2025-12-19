Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion, next drawing set to take place on Saturday

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its highest point of the year after no winner was announced on Wednesday. The estimated prize for Saturday’s drawing has reached $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $686 million. This year’s record stands at nearly $1.79 billion. We asked a few members of the local community about what they would do if they won the grand jackpot.

Pamellaa Nutter, a Nipomo resident, shared, "So I just wait if it gets up to a billion or close to that. I'll buy one. I hope whoever wins it would do what I would do with it, which is give it all away."

