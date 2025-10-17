Preparations underway for 79th Pismo Beach Clam Festival

Vendors and visitors are getting ready for the annual Clam Festival in Pismo Beach.

Preparation for the event started early Friday morning on the pier, but for some businesses, prep started days in advance.

The Splash Cafe started making clam chowder on Thursday.

“We have 20-gallon kettles,” said Kira Limich, Splash Cafe manager. “We've got a couple of those in our restaurant and they're literally cranking from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. all weekend.”

Limich says they go through around 100 gallons of clam chowder a day during the clam fest, so early prep is crucial.

“We get super, super busy during the summer and we have these huge orders come in and then when the slow season comes, those get cut in half,” Limich said. “But when this weekend comes around, we're hitting those summer numbers again.”

The annual event is meant to show the pride Pismo Beach has for its iconic Pismo clam. Parades, cook-offs and bounce houses are just some of the things happening over the weekend.

“Any time that you can have, you know, something that's very unique to your geographic area, that's something that should be celebrated,” said visitor Julie Crandell.

Emma Rhoads is the TJA Advertising PR and Stewardship Manager. She says with the Pismo clam making its way back to legal harvesting size, outreach and education is important.

“We have seen an increase in people clamming,” Rhoads said. “With that comes a need for conservation and the right policies to protect the Pismo clams so that we don't see another 30-year disappearance.”

Rhoads says anyone planning to park during the event should plan to arrive early.

“I'm excited,” said Pismo Beach local, Chris Chiavoni. “I’ve actually been here many times, but never at the Clam Fest, so I think I'll come out and check it out. Get on my golf cart and come over here.”

The clam fest kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Clam Festival parade.