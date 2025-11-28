Record crowd turns out for Pismo Beach turkey trot, raising funds for SLO Food Bank

Hundreds of community members laced up their sneakers for Thanksgiving “Turkey Trots” across the Central Coast, including a record turnout in Pismo Beach. More than 2,000 people gathered at the pier for the two-mile run, marking the start of the holiday and raising funds for the SLO Food Bank to help provide nourishing meals for neighbors in need.

Molly Kern, the CEO of SLO Food Bank, shared, "So this is a record number of people. We've never had that many people sign up and be part of this incredible event. And really we just hear from everyone how grateful they are to be able to start their morning in such a beautiful location and be able to do something that makes a really big difference in so many people's lives."

Adding to the festive fun, many runners showed off turkey hats and holiday-themed scarves as they hit the course.