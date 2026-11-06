Reports of bear sightings in Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach police are warning residents after receiving multiple reports of a bear near James Way and Narlene Way. Police say State Parks has been notified of the sightings.

Officials say bears will typically move along if they are left alone. Community members are advised to keep doors and windows secured, bring pets indoors and avoid approaching or feeding the bear.

Police say 911 should only be called if the bear is actively creating a dangerous situation.

Other sightings can be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife through its Wildlife Incident Reporting system.

Back in September a viewer captured a bear at their home in Pismo Beach: ksby.com/bear-dinner