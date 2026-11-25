Shell Beach residents are concerned about losing their homes after another section of the cliffs tumbled into the ocean.

A hot tub ended up at the base of a Shell Beach cliff after recent rains caused the ground beneath it to give way. Since the collapse, photos and videos of the damaged backyard have been circulating on social media. The hot tub has since been swept to sea.

Susan and Jack Smits stopped by to take a closer look after the collapse.

“I would be scared to live here with my house this close to the ocean," Jack Smits said.

The collapse comes just weeks after another chunk of the cliffside fell into the ocean closer to the Chapman Estate. While residents said coastal erosion is typical in Shell Beach, Susan Smits said this is some of the worst erosion she’s seen.

“From what happened a few weeks ago, the sidewalk and then this happening, I think more is going to happen," Susan Smits said. "It's bad. I think I'd have to move.”

Susan and Jack Smits walked by the home early Tuesday morning. The home now has all of its backyard furniture stacked in the driveway and a bright orange tag is posted on the front door.

Although the house is still standing, residents like Nancy Mickel worry that more significant damage could threaten the community.

"As the cliff continues to erode, it gets closer and closer to our sewer lines," Mickel said. "Once the sewer system goes, the city doesn't have an option but to red tag us down here."

Mickel said she hopes to see the city take after other Southern California cities preparing for the powerful waves anticipated this El Niño.

“If I could see the city doing something like that for us in Shell Beach, I would feel more confident that they are looking out for our infrastructure," Mickel said.

I reached out to Assistant City Manager Silas Clarke. He responded in a statement that the city is looking to develop a coastal adaptation plan with residents to address what he calls “at-risk development” like city utilities and infrastructure.

“The City of Pismo Beach safeguards critical public infrastructure by actively monitoring coastal bluffs and implementing targeted stabilization projects," he said.