Six local ocean samples exceed bacteria standards

On Tuesday afternoon the Environmental Health Specialist for San Luis Obispo County released new data on the quality of our local oceans.

According to officials the following ocean water samples from Monday, October 6 exceeded state bacteria standards:

· Pismo Beach: 302 yards south of the pier

· Pismo Beach: 338 yards north of the pier (Wadsworth Ave.)

· Avila Beach: San Luis Creek outfall

· Olde Port Beach: 131 yards west of the restrooms

· Cayucos Beach: Creek outfall north of pier

· San Simeon: Pico Ave.

County officials say these locations have been posted with a Health Advisory and have been resampled.

For the latest on beach water quality results in San Luis Obispo County click here: Beach Water Quality Monitoring