SLO CAL Open helps young surfers move up in the surfing world

The first stop of the 2026 Pro Junior season is at the SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach, where teenage surfers are competing on the same breaks as seasoned champions.

Dozens of onlookers lined the north side of the Pismo Pier, watching heats from the SLO CAL open below. Monday morning, 17-year-old Jett Maughan was preparing for the competition.

“It's a pretty, pretty big event here in Pismo Beach," Maughan said. "The waves are pumping. It's, like, easy six-foot out there. So, I'm pretty, pretty nervous, but it's all right.”

As a lifelong surfer, Maughan said he was nervous for more than just the competition. This year, he’s competing in the adult heats.

“It's pretty nerve-racking," he said. "I try to beat them, but some of them are really good.”

Brian Robbins, the North American Tour manager for the World Surf League, said teens moving to the older and more experienced heats is becoming more common in the surfing world.

Robbins said the league has safeguards in place to help prevent the athletes from burning out.

“Let's just provide opportunity but kind of slow roll you through the process so you can finish school, be a kid, progress through surfing and then ultimately really make a push towards some of the higher level competition,” Robbins said.

He said that events where young surfers can compete with more experienced veterans give them the experience they need to potentially become a professional surfer.

“At that moment, I can just see the change of demeanor," Robbins said. "They're like, 'Oh my God, I just checked in for this heat. I've never checked in for a pro heat before. I've surfed a million contests. I know exactly what I'm doing, but somehow this is different,' you know?”

Organizers said of the 168 surfers competing this week, 88 are 20-years-old or younger. The youngest competitor is just 13.

One surfer who moved from Brazil to pursue the sport started his career at the age of 12. Now 28, Yago Ramos said he remembers when he first competed against older surfers.

“I was always, like, trying to do my best, but also like, have fun," Ramos said. "It doesn't matter if it's like a huge name in the heat. You got to do the best to make it.”

Ramos said he wants to help surfers get the same experience he was given. On top of competing, he now teaches people how to surf.

“A lot of times, for young people, it can change their lives," Robbins said.

The competition continues through Sunday, January 25.