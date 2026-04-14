Southbound 101 lane closure in Shell Beach set for Tuesday

Starting Tuesday April 14, the right lane on Southbound 101 in Shell Beach will be closed for road maintenance.

A slow zone will be placed between Spyglass Drive and close to Dinosaur Caves Park, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. as the San Luis Obispo Caltrans Maintenance team repair guardrails in the area.

According to Caltrans, delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes.