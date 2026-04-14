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Southbound 101 lane closure in Shell Beach set for Tuesday

Highway 101 closure
Justin Stinson // KSBY News
Highway 101 closure
Posted

Starting Tuesday April 14, the right lane on Southbound 101 in Shell Beach will be closed for road maintenance.

A slow zone will be placed between Spyglass Drive and close to Dinosaur Caves Park, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. as the San Luis Obispo Caltrans Maintenance team repair guardrails in the area.

According to Caltrans, delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes.

For information on the closure in Shell Beach click here.

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