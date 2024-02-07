Storm damage in Shell Beach causes two-day power outage

Just below Highway 101 in Shell Beach, a portion of the community was without power for multiple days after Sunday's storm.

The outage began Sunday morning when a tree fell, damaging a car and bringing down two power lines along Naomi Avenue.

“The neighbors have been really nice," said Baker Avenue resident Sally Krenn. "You know, those that have generators want to share their electricity with everybody.”

“There are just the things we deal with," said Naomi Avenue resident Mark Burnes. "You know, things happen and we just have to deal with it, and we as a group of neighbors here have been taking care of each other."

Krenn says she’s been enjoying having a little more time with no obligations and finding ways to stay warm.

“All the neighborhood's reading more right now by their fireplaces,” she said.

Neighbor Dana Hammond is also getting creative.

“We did a slumber party in the living room because we all needed to huddle together to stay warm because, I mean, it's not that cold but it's cold for the kids, you know? We got the sleeping bags out,” Hammond said.

And while they’re staying warm, they’re concerned about others in the neighborhood.

“The safety for all the older residents because they can’t really charge their phones or maybe get out and get a cooler for their groceries," Hammond said.

“One of my neighbors who's 93 said, 'Can you get me a cup of coffee?' And she couldn't understand how I could make coffee without electricity because she has a pod, so I had to show her how you boil water through a filter,” Krenn added.

By about 2 p.m. Tuesday, power was restored to all 104 PG&E customers who’d been navigating the outage for more than 48 hours.