Cold air funnel spotted in San Luis Obispo County

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 06, 2024
Several people in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande reported seeing a funnel cloud Tuesday afternoon.

KSBY Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde suspected we were looking at a “cold air funnel” and sent photos to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Mike Wofford looked at the photos and confirmed what the photos show is a cold air funnel.

A cold air funnel is a funnel cloud or a small tornado that can form from a thunderstorm or small shower. Cold air funnels are usually harmless but can cause EF-0 level tornadoes, which can produce winds of up to 85 mph, on rare occasions.

Cold air funnels are very small and are typically not picked up by Doppler radar.

You might be asking: What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado? Crucially, a funnel cloud does not reach the earth's surface. At the point it reaches land, it becomes a tornado, or if it reaches a body of water, it becomes a waterspout.

