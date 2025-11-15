Storm delays start of Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic

Stormy conditions and plus-sized sets forced the World Surf League to call off the first day of its Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic in Pismo Beach on Friday.

The WSL posted on Instagram that it's pushing the start time to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, but that again will depend on conditions.

Once the competition is able to commence, surfers from the Central Coast and beyond will take part in the annual event.

"With the big wave delay today, we're still able to get three days of competition into two days. We go longer days on Saturday and Sunday and we also do a little bit shorter heats," said Andy McKay, contest director. "We're going to run the event no matter what, unless there's lightning or fog, but we should be able to pull it off with the rain no problem. We've done it before."

The surf contest also raises awareness for cancer patients and their families.

If weather permits, a Cancer Resource Health Fair is set to take place Saturday on the pier.

