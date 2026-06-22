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Summer arrives as families celebrate Father's Day at Pismo Beach

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KSBY
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Summer officially began on Sunday, June 21 and many people marked the first day of the season by heading to the coast.

Crowds gathered at Pismo Beach on Sunday to enjoy warm weather, ocean views, and time with family as the first day of summer coincided with Father's Day.

Visitors like Alexandra Carrillo of Sanger said the beach town remains a favorite destination.

"We've been here before and we know it's a great little place to hang out. They've got a lot of great places to eat and shop, and we really enjoy the ambiance," Carrillo said.

The summer solstice also brings the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours.

While beachgoers enjoyed the extra sunshine, daylight will now gradually begin to decrease in the months ahead.

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