Summer is weeks away: Here's how Pismo Beach is getting ready to keep you safe

With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, locals and tourists came flocking to Pismo Beach to enjoy the sun and the waves.

"Just having a good time and enjoying the sun and the weather,” said one Pismo tourist.

But it’s not all a "day at the beach."

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Paul Lee says Memorial Day weekend, along with the upcoming Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends, are among the busiest times of year, and more people often means more dangerous situations.

In response to the extra visitors, the Pismo Beach Fire Department just added lifeguards to the beach seven days a week in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“We staff 1.75 miles of beach with five towers, a boat, as well as a lifeguard truck,” said Battalion Chief Lee.

The full staffing of 25 lifeguards began on Friday.

They will keep watch from from 10 a.m. until about 6 p.m. for the rest of the summer in Pismo Beach.

“The Pismo beach lifeguards respond to about 30 to 100 rescues every single year," said Battalion Chief Lee. "Our primary goal is to prevent rescues from ever having to happen.”

According to fire officials, there are several things you can do to keep yourself safe while enjoying the coast:



Try to swim in front of a lifeguard

If you’re uncertain about something, ask a lifeguard

Never swim out further than where you feel comfortable

Swim parallel to the beach if you are struggling

Fire officials say it is also important to keep an eye out for the color of the flags at lifeguard towers. A green flag means that conditions are good, and yellow is for when winds pick up.

"If you see red or a purple flag, that's something you need to talk to the guard with before you go out in the water," explained Battalion Chief Lee. "It can be everything from jellyfish, to a very strong undercurrent, [or] it could be pollution in the water."

If you do find yourself in need of a lifeguard, put your arm in the air and wave it back and forth to get their attention.