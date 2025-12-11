Surfboard Decorating Contest promotes local businesses through surf culture

Colorful creations were on display in Pismo Beach on Tuesday as the city wrapped up its Surfboard Decorating Contest.

Since November, dozens of uniquely-decorated surfboards have been on display at nearly 50 local businesses in Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, and Avila Beach.

According to the Experience Pismo Beach website, the event aims to support local businesses by highlighting the Central Coast's surf culture.

On Tuesday, all the surfboards were taken to the Pismo Beach Pier for the Judge's Choice Awards.

The SeaVenture Beach Hotel's surfboard was crowned the winner in the "Best Overall" category.

Other winners included Pismo Yogurt in the "Christmas Theme" category, Pismo Bikes in the "Most Creative" category, and Wooly's Beach Bar & Grill in the "Best Pismo Beach Theme" category.

"We want people to come to Pismo Beach searching out the surfboards, taking photos with them, and doing different things just to— one— promote our city and our businesses, but also for people to just have something fun and exciting to do during the holidays," Jeanette Vierra, the president of the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce, said.

Organizers say the surfboards will be back on display at local shops, hotels, and businesses through Dec. 31.

Until Dec. 10, you can vote on your favorite surfboard and enter to win an overnight stay at a Pismo Beach hotel of your choice.

You can head to Experience Pismo Beach's website for more information.