Top surfers compete for WSL tour spots in Pismo Beach

The City of Pismo Beach hosted the 2025 “Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic" from Friday, November 14, to Sunday, November 16. Despite this week’s storm sweeping the Central Coast, the sun emerged for the event as top longboard surfers from across North America competed for a spot on the 2026 WSL Longboard Tour.

Surfing For Hope partnered with the event, continuing its mission to raise awareness and support for cancer-affected families in the SLO CAL community.

Pismo Beach has welcomed world-class longboard competitions since 2017, with past champions like Kai Sallas, Jack Van Wagoner, Natalia Wunderlich, Sophia Culhane, Cole Robbins, and defending champ Malia Ilagan.

Santa Barbara competitor Cole Robbins shared, “We started a contest to showcase local talent and give women their own longboard division. It’s grown into an incredible event, highlighting surfers from California, especially the 805 area.”

The event is supported by the City of Pismo Beach and the World Surf League.