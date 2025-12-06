Two men arrested after armed robbery at Pismo Beach 7-Eleven

The Pismo Beach Police Department arrested two men following a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Saturday, December 6. Officers responded to the report at around 1:25 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that one of the two suspects had pointed a handgun at the clerk during the incident. Police say they received a description of the car involved, and it was shortly located in the downtown area by using city license plate reading cameras.

Both suspects were located and arrested, then booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Officials say they interviewed two women involved with the suspects and were later released.

Nathaniel Ray Lemus from Los Banos was booked into county jail for the following charges:

- PC 211 - Robbery

- PC 25850(a) – Carry Loaded Firearm

- PC 12022.53(b) – Commit Felony with Firearm

- PC 148(a)(1) – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer

- Four out-of-county misdemeanor warrants

Lemus' bail is currently set at $109,000.

Additionally, Rigoberto Cisneroslopez from Winton was booked into county jail for the following charges:

- PC 30305(a)(1) – Prohibited Person Possess Firearm Ammunition

- PC 4573(a) – Bring Controlled Substance into Jail Facility

- PC 11378 – Possess Controlled Substance for Sale

- PC 166(a)(4) – Disobey Court Order

- PC 459.5(a) - Shoplifting

Cisneroslopez's bail is currently set at $50,000.

Officers from the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, and California Highway Patrol helped with the search in an effort to locate the suspects.