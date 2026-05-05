Two years or four? Pismo Beach mayors could be elected for a longer term

Pismo Beach city leaders are divided on a potential new measure that could extend the mayoral term from two years to four.

“I'm always up for some new changes and hopefully some, some positive ones," said Nicole Foster, Pismo Beach resident.

In their last meeting, the Pismo Beach City Council voted 3-2 to continue the conversation of expanding the mayoral term to four years.

Since 2004, the mayoral term for Pismo Beach has been two years. In February, the idea to expand it to four years was floated by Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Ann Reiss.

“I think it does bring stability in our leadership and it gives the community an opportunity to actually vote on this instead of us making that decision," Reiss said at the April 21 City Council meeting.

Foster said she supports a potential four-year term because it would give the mayor time to adapt to the position and take action.

“I'm really thinking that it actually would be good to have a little bit more time in the area to kind of see what's going on and what's needed on our coast," Foster said.

Council members Marcia Guthrie and Stacy Inman voted against continuing with the discussion. Guthrie said keeping two-year terms would help prevent corruption in the city.

“Every other city that I can think of in this county has a two-year term and there’s a reason for that," Guthrie said.

David Schmidt has lived in Pismo Beach for ten years, the same amount of time current Mayor Ed Waage has been in office. Waage has been re-elected five consecutive times but will not be seeking re-election. Schmidt said two-year terms make it necessary for mayors like Waage to work for their position.

“I think it should stay two years," Schmidt said. "It keeps them more active and involved in the community. They have to keep earning that support and so I think it's a good thing that two years.”

If approved, the first term that would be affected is the mayor elected in November 2028.

Next, city staff need to come back to the council with the proposed ballot measure for approval so it can go on the November ballot.

The decision to put the measure on the ballot has been moved to June 2.