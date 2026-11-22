Some of the West Coast’s top emerging surfers hit the waves in Pismo Beach on Saturday for USA Surfing’s Prime West Series Stop 2.

The two-day competition is part of USA Surfing’s premier development series, giving rising athletes a chance to showcase their skills while bringing competitive surfing to the Central Coast.

Local surfer Henry Mullen was among those taking part. Mullen said he grew up in or near the area and developed his love for surfing through his father. He said he was excited to compete in familiar waves and hoped to catch some good ones during the event.

The Prime West Series Stop 2 continues Sunday, Nov. 22, at 100 Pomeroy Ave. in Pismo Beach.

The event is free for spectators.