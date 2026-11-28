If you spent this holiday week along the Central Coast, you’ve probably heard about the king tides that took over local beaches.

After a week of king tides, the waves along the Central Coast have died down slightly, with a high surf advisory for part of the weekend. With more manageable waves, surfers have flocked back to Pismo Beach. Among the visitors watching from the shore Friday was Ezra Stone.

“I think it's really cool because they're going to get to check out everybody surfing, and maybe it can inspire them to do the same thing," Stone said.

KSBY Ezra Stone of Santa Cruz spoke with KSBY News while visiting Pismo Beach on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

He says back home in Santa Cruz, there’s been some danger from bigger-than-usual waves. With storms and high tides, Ezra worries about surfers’ safety.

“There could be some safety issues that you might not want to join into," he said. "Like on Wednesday it was really rainy, so nobody really went into the water.”

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said they had crews bracing for calls, but none related to the king tides came in. There were no water rescues or reports of flooding in CAL FIRE’s jurisdiction over the holiday week.

Diane Andrews, a Grover Beach resident, thinks it’s because surfers used their discretion with the waves. The calmer surf drew large crowds to Pismo Beach, with many people lining the pier to watch.

“I think it's pretty spectacular," Andrews said. "There's so many more surfers than we're used to and watching that gentleman on that foil is amazing, so it's just, I just love watching the waves come in.”

The Pismo Beach Pier held strong, but the pier in Avila Beach was damaged by high tides and waves earlier this month.

It’s a landmark locals have been trying to renovate for over a decade and these tides are adding to the list of repairs.

Seven pilings were damaged from high surf as of November 16. A representative from the Port San Luis harbor District said they were able to make progress in fixing the pier. No other damages were reported from this week’s tides.

“That's tragic that anything is getting damaged anywhere but it's part of nature in the world we're living in with the weather changing," Andrews said. "I mean, it's amazing to be out here in November and have to take a jacket off, but it's also kind of scary.”