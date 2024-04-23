Volunteers pick up trash along Pismo Beach to celebrate Earth Day

Community members gathered outside the Vespera Resort in Pismo Beach Monday morning to conduct clean-up efforts in honor of Earth Day.

The special event was hosted by the Pismo Beach Stewardship and Educational Outreach Program, which is part of the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. It was aimed at fostering environmental stewardship, promoting sustainable practices, and engaging the community as volunteers walked the beach in search of trash.

"It was really fun and exciting to see the team come together, and I think everyone was shocked just how much gets left behind on the beaches after a long weekend," said David Morneau, Vespera Resort General Manager.

"Just keeping people aware that we have the power to clean up this environment, to make a change and to preserve our community for generations to come," said Georgina Stassi, Pismo Beach Stewardship and Educational Outreach Public Relations Director.

The clean-up and educational event was first started two years ago at the Pismo Beach Clam Festival. This year's theme was "plastics versus the plant," which put an emphasis on educational information about the local marine ecology.

Recently, Vespera Resort started a weekly beach clean-up every Monday at 8:30 a.m.

