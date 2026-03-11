Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman-owned barbershop opens in Pismo Beach

A longtime barbershop in Pismo Beach has reopened its doors under new ownership.

Bonnie Weber says when she saw the opportunity to take over the storefront and keep the tradition going, she couldn't say no.

"I'm a third-gen resident to San Luis Obispo County, and it's very important to me to keep a lot of Pismo Beach's and this county's history here," Weber said.

A couple of months after signing the lease, Weber opened Stay Gold with the intention of creating a space where other stylists like herself could be seen and heard.

Stay Gold is located at 1051 Price Street. Appointments can be booked online at vagaro.com/staygoldpb.

Pismo Beach Barber Shop, which was previously located in the building, reopened in Arroyo Grande under the name Branch Street Barber Shop.

