Work begins on new pickleball, tennis courts in Pismo Beach

New tennis and pickleball courts are coming to Pismo Beach.

Construction officially kicked off Thursday on the new Ventana Sport Courts facility, located across from Chumash Park on Ventana Drive.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the milestone.

City officials say the site will include one new tennis court and two new pickleball courts, "designed to expand access to some of the community’s fastest-growing sports while complementing the existing amenities at Chumash Park."

Renderings

A pedestrian crossing is also being built to connect the park with the new courts.

Construction on the $2.3 million project is expected to be complete in October.

