Police release new details in deadly police shooting along Highway 101

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — We're learning more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 101 Thursday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office North Station located a suspect vehicle in the Hampton Inn parking lot in the 200 block of Alexa Court in Paso Robles.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect associated with the vehicle was known to deputies and had an active no-bail felony warrant for carrying a loaded firearm, possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm, and stalking.

The suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Randall Kelley.

When deputies attempted to contact Kelley inside the vehicle, he accelerated, striking a patrol car before speeding away, authorities said.

After the collision, Kelley remained inside the vehicle and refused commands from law enforcement. Authorities said multiple attempts were made to resolve the situation peacefully.

According to investigators, after about 20 minutes, Kelley exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at deputies and officers with the Paso Robles Police Department.

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office

Officers then opened fire, and Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said Kelley had previous arrests involving North Station deputies. In December 2025 and again in January 2026, he was arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order.

In February 2026, Kelley was also arrested on charges of stalking, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.