In rebuke of Donald Trump, Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney announced he will vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," Cheney said.

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," the former vice president continued.

Cheney's daughter, former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, telegraphed the announcement on Friday. She revealed her father's voting intentions at the Texas Tribune Festival.

“If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Liz Cheney said, according to the Texas Tribune.

RELATED STORY | Trump appears in court to appeal ruling that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll

Liz Cheney co-chaired the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack and became a staunch Trump critic while in office. She was ousted in her 2022 Republican primary in Wyoming in the wake of her work on the committee.

When Liz Cheney announced her support for Harris earlier this week, she also suggested Trump was a danger to the country.

"As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," Cheney said in a post on X.

Liz and Dick Cheney join a growing number of Republicans supporting Harris.

More than 200 alumni of the Bush administration and former Republican presidential campaigns of the late Sen. John McCain and Sen. Mitt Romney also announced their endorsement of Harris last week.