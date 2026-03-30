1 dead, 5 injured in weekend crash near Cuesta Grade

One person was killed and five others injured in a weekend crash near the base of the Cuesta Grade.

It happened Saturday at around 9:20 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Camry attempted to make a left-hand turn from Higuera Ranch onto the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

According to CHP, the Camry turned in front of an oncoming Toyota Highlander, causing the vehicles to collide in the northbound lanes.

With major damage, the Camry was disabled, had no working lights and was facing the wrong way in the #1 northbound lane.

Officers say the front passenger tried to exit the vehicle when it was hit by an oncoming Hyundai.

The impact forced the Camry’s passenger to be thrown into the soutbound lanes where she was later pronounced dead, according to CHP. Her name has not been released.

Both adult drivers and three children were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

CHP says some lanes were closed during the investigation and adds that drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash.