12-year-old suffers major injuries in e-bike crash in San Luis Obispo

A 12-year-old child is being treated at an out-of-area trauma center after suffering major injuries in a crash in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. near DeVaul Park, in the area of Spooner Drive and Welsh Court.

Police say the child was riding an electric bike and was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police say the child was not wearing a helmet and, due to their injuries, was flown out of the area for treatment. They have reportedly undergone several surgeries.

The driver of the involved vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to the police department, and officers say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.