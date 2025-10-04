1930s fashion show to benefit The Foundation at Hearst Castle

Step back into the 1930s with a fashion show that will take you back in time.

"Weekend on the Hilltop: A 1935 Fashion Experience" will be held on Saturday, October 4 to benefit The Monday Club of San Luis Obispo and the The Foundation at Hearst Castle.

There will be two fashion shows on Saturday featuring 1930s attire from a private collection from Hearst Castle with the event being held at The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

A matinée show begins at 11 a.m. with sparkling cocktails, fine wine, and brunch bites.

And an evening show will begin at 4 p.m. that will feature specialty cocktails, fine wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets start at $100 proceeds raised from the event will benefit the conservation and restoration of Hearst Castle and The Monday Club’s mission of philanthropy, historic preservation, and civic engagement.