2 arrests made during DUI checkpoint in San Luis Obispo

A DUI checkpoint in San Luis Obispo last week resulted in two arrests.

The grant-funded checkpoint was held along the 900 block of Marsh Street between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say nearly 500 drivers were contacted during that time. Two of them were arrested for driving under the influence and one was cited for driving without a license or with a suspended/revoked license, police announced.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” police said in a press release.

