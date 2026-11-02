2 Cal Poly students injured in deadly Spain train crash

Cal Poly has confirmed that two students in the study abroad program were injured in the train crash in Spain, which killed at least 69 people and injured about 100 others.

The collision first happened on Wednesday, October 28, after a high-speed train crashed into a stationary train in Udra, Spain. It is about 100 miles south of Madrid.

According to Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier, the university is in contact with members of the U.S. Embassy and Study Abroad partners in Spain. He also added that the students are receiving medical care. "The university is in contact with these students’ families to provide support. In addition, Cal Poly is reaching out to its students studying in Spain and across Europe to offer support," said Lazier.

He did not identify the students; however, a post on a private Facebook group for Cal Poly parents revealed that third-year student Leah Silver-Fajardo was among the people injured.

Leah's aunt, Rachel Chernin, organized a GoFundMe to cover her medical costs and other expenses. Their goal is to raise $110,000. As of Saturday night, the family has raised nearly $90,000.

According to the post, Leah suffered extensive injuries, including a broken knee, a broken pelvis, multiple broken ribs, bruised lungs, scrapes and burns. She underwent knee surgery and is waiting for surgery to repair her pelvis. Chernin posted an update on Saturday, saying that after doctors moved her out of intensive care, they discovered she also had a broken femur. The same update stated that Leah is having difficulties with pain management, as morphine is causing side effects for her.

Leah is originally from Seattle, Washington and is studying neuropsychology. She loves to run, hike, and travel. Just weeks before the crash, Leah celebrated her 21st birthday in Florence, Italy, with her loved ones and friends from the study abroad program.

GoFundMe

After the accident, Leah's parents, Nicole and Sergio, received a phone call from the embassy, letting them know their daughter was in the train crash. The post says that for a period of time, her parents did not know if she survived or where she could have been. Her friends who were also studying abroad visited several hospitals until they found her and told her parents.

GoFundMe

Both parents left their jobs and responsibilities to prioritize their daughter's recovery, according to the post. Her sister, Hannah, has also taken time away from her last year of law school.

The name and condition of the other Cal Poly student involved in the crash are unknown.