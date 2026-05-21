$2 million grant secured to help SLO County Airport with bagging system upgrade

$2,255,000 in federal funding has been secured to help improve the baggage screening system at the SLO County Airport.

The new grant will fund a complete system replacement of the airport's current outdated and undersized baggage system.

“Given SLO’s beautiful landscapes, innovative companies, and acclaimed universities, it is no surprise that SLO County Airport welcomed a record-breaking number of passengers last year,” said Rep. Carbajal, who helped secure the funding. “This federal funding will support necessary infrastructure upgrades, allowing the airport to accommodate the growing number of travelers coming into SLO County each year.”

This specific grant derives from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Terminal Program, which provides funding for safe, sustainable, and accessible airport infrastructure.

